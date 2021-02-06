SingularDTV 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $570,015.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $570,015.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01210608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.06 or 0.06500741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

