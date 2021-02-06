SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches Market Cap of $83.44 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $83.44 million and $1.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.01215374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.66 or 0.06531689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00052587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005764 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,646,657 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

