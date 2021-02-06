Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,497,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,498,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.