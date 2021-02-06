Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 68,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 119,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.