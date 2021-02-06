SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $102,170.64 and approximately $15,921.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.86 or 0.01176916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.29 or 0.06404880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015240 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

