Skycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.