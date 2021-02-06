SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 10,848 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,330,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,788,000 after purchasing an additional 218,753 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 131,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,647,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

