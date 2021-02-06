SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 11,693 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $58.58 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

