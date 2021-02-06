SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $428.91 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $453.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

