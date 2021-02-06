SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 2,369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after buying an additional 889,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,512,000.

VWO opened at $54.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

