SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 2,796 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,963,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.56 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

