SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 259.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.58.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $400.06 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $404.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

