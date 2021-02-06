SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

