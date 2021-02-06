SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 84,527 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 292.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,527 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Ping Identity worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 63.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,461.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,205,150 shares of company stock worth $138,485,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.