SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 7,554 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 292.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

