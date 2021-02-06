SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,070 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Roku by 1,357.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Roku by 7,632.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $439.89 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $448.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

