SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 150.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after buying an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

IAC stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $249.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

