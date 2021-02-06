SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,319.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

