SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mimecast worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $42.70 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

