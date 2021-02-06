SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

