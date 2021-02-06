SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 27.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $428.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.41 and a 200 day moving average of $347.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $453.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.85.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

