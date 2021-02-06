SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $149.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40.

