SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 9.81% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

