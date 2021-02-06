SkyOak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,054 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Nutanix worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.