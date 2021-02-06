SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 1,338 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.