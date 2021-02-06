SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.56 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

