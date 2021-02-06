SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,979.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

