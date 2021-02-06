SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 15,040 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

NASDAQ BL opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $148.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.23 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

