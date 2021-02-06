SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 3,118 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 376.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,762,000 after acquiring an additional 219,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

