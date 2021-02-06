SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 44,192 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,192 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nano-X Imaging worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth $17,922,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $2,481,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NNOX stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $94.81.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.
