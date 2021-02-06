SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 9,580 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Mimecast worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,595 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.