Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.24.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,419 shares of company stock worth $7,271,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

