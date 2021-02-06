Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Shares Down 23.1%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)’s share price was down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 5,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

