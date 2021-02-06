Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $142,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,275,206.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at $15,273,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.