Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Shares Up 0.2%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.10. 7,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 3,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

