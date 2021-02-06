Small Love Potion (SLP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.26 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00175221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043526 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

