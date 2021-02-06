Smartlands Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $91,497.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Smartlands Network token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.01169561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.54 or 0.06391833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

