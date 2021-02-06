Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,542.12

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,542.12 and traded as high as $1,575.00. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $1,571.50, with a volume of 985,330 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,779.13 ($23.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,567.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,542.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

