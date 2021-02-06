Smokefree Innotec (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Trading 13.7% Higher

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) shares were up 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,904,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,365,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Smokefree Innotec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFIO)

Betta4U Brands Inc provides beverages and sift drinks in health and wellness space. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Smokefree Innotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smokefree Innotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.