Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 293.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 835,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

