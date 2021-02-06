SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001129 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

