SnowSwap Trading Up 56.1% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $129.81 or 0.00328732 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 56.1% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $25.62 million and $2.98 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00186564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00063822 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00077469 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00226870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048646 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.