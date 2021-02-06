Social Send (SEND) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $710,839.69 and approximately $39.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001422 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001759 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

