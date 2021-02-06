Solana Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $6.08 or 0.00015112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $100.98 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00064419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.01207868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.34 or 0.06378861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00020699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

