SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.21.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $6.54 on Friday, hitting $308.24. 584,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.88 and its 200 day moving average is $255.15. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

