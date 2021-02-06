Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after acquiring an additional 180,805 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,389 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $28,414,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 672,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 34.7% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 320,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

SONO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,210. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

