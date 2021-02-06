Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 22,678 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 35,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

