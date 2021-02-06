Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 726 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $199,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $543.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.99 and its 200 day moving average is $514.23. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

