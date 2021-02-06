Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.