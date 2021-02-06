Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average is $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

